Mahila Kalotsava Marks International Women’s Day in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: To mark International Women’s Day, the Dakshina Kannada Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta organized Mahila Kalotsava a vehicle rally from Bunts Hostel here on March 8.

The programme began with an invocation. The vehicle Jatha was flagged off by Deputy Mayor Poornima. Prior to the flag-off, a Puja was held for the buffaloes by the President of Dakshina Kannada Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta, Chanchala Tejomaya and Sumalatha Suvarna.

Addressing the gathering Deputy Mayor Poornima said, “First of all I would like to congratulate the President of Dakshina Kannada Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta, Chanchala Tejomaya and her team for organizing this programme. It is noteworthy that today, vehicles from cycles to a bus, trucks, an ambulance, jeeps, bikes, Auto and two-wheelers were driven by women. This programme is from the women to the women and for the women. I wish all the women a very happy Women’s day”.

The vehicle Jatha was flagged off from Bunts Hostel ground and culminated at the Town Hall premises.

The bus was driven by Sukanya Rao from Mangaluru. Later a stage programme was held at the Town Hall. The programme was inaugurated by the senior Civil Judge Shobha B G MA LLB.

Like this: Like Loading...