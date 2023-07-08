Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta Felicitates Top Scoring Students from Govt Schools

Mangaluru: Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta held a felicitation programme for the government school top scoring students in the 10th standard examinations at Vanithangana, Urwa here on July 8.

The programme began with an invocation. The programme was inaugurated by the proprietor and Editor-in-chief of www.mangalorean.com Violet Pereira along with the Education Officer Akshara Dasoha Usha N, President of Mangaluru Taluk Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta Chanchala Tejomaya along with others by lighting the traditional lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Violet Pereira said, “Today the MTMMO is felicitating two students who have studied in government schools. Normally, people think that children will not get a good education if they send their children to government schools. But Deepashree from Government Higher Primary School Nalyapadav, Shaktinagar and Tejas from Government Pre University College, Venur have proved that Government schools also provide quality education. If the students are committed to their studies, they can also get a good education in government schools”.

Recalling the speech delivered by Mukesh Ambani at the PDEU Convocation, Violet Periera said, “Your parents waited eagerly to see you walk up the stage and receive your graduation certificate. It has been their lifelong dream don’t ever forget the struggle they have undergone and the sacrifices they made to bring you here. Their contribution to your success is immeasurable. Nowadays, every youngster is excited about 4G and now 5G. But there is no G in this world greater than Mata G and Pita G your most dependable pillars of strength and support”. Yes, for us, our parents are our strong pillars of strength, they always want to see their children reach greater heights. I am also proud to say that my son is a Rocket Scientist. When he was in 5th standard he had written in a diary that he will become a scientist. So love your parents, set your goals and work hard to achieve them”.

Deepashree from Government Higher Primary School Nalyapadav, Shakti Nagar and Tejas from Government Pre University College, Venur were felicitated with a shawl, fruits, garland, citation and Rs 10,000 Cheque on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Education Officer Usha N said, “Education should not be a punishment. Education is the transmission of knowledge and skills. As parents, we must educate our children. Our children are the future of this country and we need to teach them good qualities. Parents should not make assets for their children but make them their assets by providing good education. Government schools also provide good education. We have two students in front of us who have scored more than 600 marks in the 10th standard. I request the children to concentrate on their studies and parents to encourage their children to study with ease and not by force”.

President Chanchala Tejomaya delivered the presidential address. Joint Secretary Anuradha Rajeev welcomed the gathering. Secretary Rekha Shetty compered the programme. Treasurer Bharati M delivered the vote of thanks.

