Mahila Shakti! MCC Lady Corporator & Derebail Residents Fight Over Water Issue

Mangaluru: Soon after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka launched the ‘Shakti scheme’, women travellers were issued free tickets for their bus rides across the state, and they were all overjoyed by the free tickets and expressed happiness for the opportunity to travel free. And while that was some good news about the government’s “Shakti Scheme”, locally here in the City empowerment of women was shown in the form of “Mahila Shakti’ where a bevvy of women confronted a woman corporator of Mangaluru City Corporation over lack of water supply in their area.

Residents of Sunkadakatte in the Derebail (West) ward, represented by BJP corporator Jayalaxmi V Shetty, have been demanding a drinking water supply for more than a week. A video of residents and corporators engaging in a war of words over the lack of water supply has gone viral. Though the city had received heavy rains, the residents in the area were facing an acute shortage of drinking water. Residents also had warned that they would be forced to hold protests in front of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) office.

MCC Corporator Jayalaxmi Shetty

Following this, Shetty visited the area but her visit led to heated arguments. Residents took the corporator to task for not providing drinking water, resulting in a scuffle. Shetty said she has already discussed the issue of water scarcity with officials. Residents blamed the corporator and the MCC for not solving the water crisis for the past four months.

The spat between residents and the corporator was recorded and uploaded on social media evoking sharp reactions from netizens. When contacted, Shetty said, “I have considered the demands of people cutting across all political parties. The water issue in Sunkadakatte also has been discussed with officials. I have discussed the issue of a viral video of the scuffle with the mayor and party leaders. They have suggested that I ignore it as I have not made any mistake,” she added.

