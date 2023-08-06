Mahua Moitra demands immediate restoration of Rahul Gandhi’s LS membership

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said on Sunday that the Lok Sabha Secretariat must immediately comply with the Supreme Court’s order staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case, and demanded restoration of the Congress leader’s membership in the Lower House.

“It’s been over 48 hours since the Supreme Court stayed the unlawful conviction of Rahul Gandhi. The Lok Sabha Secretariat must immediately comply with the Supreme Court’s order,” Moitra wrote in a tweet attacking the BJP-led Central government.

Any delay is unjust and in defiance of India’s highest court, she asserted, adding: “Satyameva Jayate.”

Meanwhile, echoing similar sentiment, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi ji’s conviction was stayed on Friday. As a natural consequence, he should be in Parliament tomorrow. The BJP cannot drag its feet anymore, over 48 hours have passed since the Supreme Court verdict.”

“Any further delay in issuing the necessary notification will be going against the spirit of the SC order. As the SC rightly noted, his disqualification is not a personal matter but something that impacts the democratic rights of the people of Wayanad,” Venugopal added.

After the apex court’s judgement on Friday, the Congress had said that it took 24 hours to disqualify Rahul Gandhi, and now it will be seen when the Parliament reinstates his membership.

The Supreme Court had on Friday stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, paving the way for restoring his status as an MP.

In March, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Gujarat court in the defamation case.

