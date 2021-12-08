Maiden Visit of Inspector General S Paramesh, PTM, TM Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) to New Mangalore

Mangaluru: Inspector General S Paramesh, PTM, TM whilst on his maiden visit to CG Assets in Karnataka met and interacted with the Officers, Sailors and Defense civilians. The Flag Officer also reviewed the operational preparedness and combat-readiness of CG Assets.

The Flag Officer also urged ICG assets in Karnataka to maintain a high tempo of operations and concurrently keep a sharp vigil, including stringent security measures to ensure safer seas.