Spread the love



















Main accused in Aligarh hooch tragedy held

Aligarh (UP): Rishi Sharma, the key accused in the Aligarh hooch tragedy which has claimed at least 35 lives, was arrested from near Bulandshahr border, early on Sunday morning.

Rishi Sharma carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said, “In a major breakthrough in the hooch incident, key accused and Rs 1 lakh rewardee Rishi Sharma has been arrested from near Bulandshahr border. Earlier, the police had arrested accused Vipin Yadav, who had Rs 50,000 reward on his head, and Rishi Sharma’s brother Munish Sharma, carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head in this case.”

The SSP said that so far, 17 FIRs have been lodged and 61 accused arrested in Aligarh over the deaths of people after consuming spurious liquor on May 28.

Multiple police teams have carried out investigation and searches in six states since the case came to light and a crackdown on the liquor mafia was also initiated.

Like this: Like Loading...