Mainly dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT



Srinagar: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Saturday forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar registered 8.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.3 and Gulmarg 4 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had 1.5 and Leh 1.3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu recorded 22.1 degrees, Katra 19.2, Batote 14.6, Banihal 10.6 and Bhaderwah 11.

