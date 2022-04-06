‘Maintain Noise Standards as per Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules’- Top Cop

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels, after Bengaluru City police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Tuesday had directed his police force to seize microphones/loudspeakers from places of worship which allegedly defied court orders on noise pollution where over 300 religious places, including temples, churches and mosques, had been issued notices and asked to stick to the rules on noise as per the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), locally here in Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has also said that similar kind of action will be taken in Mangaluru.

According to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, restrictions on the use of loud speakers or public address systems include not using one “except after obtaining written permission from the authority,”and not using a loud speaker/public address system at night between 10 pm and 6 am. except in closed premises for communication within – auditoria, conference rooms, community halls and banquet halls.

“The State Government may subject to such terms and conditions as are necessary to reduce noise pollution, permit use of loud speakers or public address systems during night hours (between 10 p.m. to midnight on or during any cultural or religious festive occasion of a limited duration not exceeding fifteen days in all during a calendar year,” the rules add.

Addressing the media persons during a press meet at his office on Wednesday, 6 April police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, ” Our police department will start issuing notices to religious places, industrial, commercial, residential areas and silence zones as per the notification of the union ministry of environment and forest to maintain the ambient noise standards as per Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 amended 2010 framed under Environment (Protection) Act 1986 while using the loudspeakers. We have already identified over 1000 such places where loudspeakers are used beyond the certified sound policy. “



“Notices will be issued to these institutions to maintain ambient noise standards while using loudspeakers. As of now, we will be issuing notices to 357 temples, 168 masjids, 95 churches, 106 educational institutions, 60 industrial areas, 98 entertainment areas, 68 marriage halls and programme centers and 49 other public places. As per the rule, it should be noted that the daytime time shall mean from 6 am to 10 pm and night time 10 pm to 6 pm, for using speakers. If anyone violates the noise standards rules while using the loudspeakers beyond prescribed decibels, we will take action as per the act” added the police commissioner.