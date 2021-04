Spread the love



















Major Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in MSEZ Area

Mangaluru: A Major fire broke out at a chemical factory in MSEZ area near Bajpe here on April 24.

According to primary reports, the fire broke out at the Catasynth Specialty Chemical Private Limited. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be known.

Fire tenders from MRPL, HPCL, NMPT, MCF and Kadri fire station have rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

More details will be updated.