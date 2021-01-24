Spread the love



















Major fire breaks out at cosmetics manufacturing building in Shivamogga

Shivamogga, (UNI): A major fire broke out in a cosmetics manufacturing unit in the busy Gandhi Bazaar area last night even as people are yet to come out of the Thursday blast shock which claimed the lives of five people. There was no report of loss of lives.

According to Police, a short circuit may be the reason for the fire.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguish the flame. Cosmetic materials stored in a double storied building worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. Neighbouring shops were also damaged in the mishap. The loss is yet to be assessed.

City police have also registered a case and are investigating