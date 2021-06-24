Spread the love



















Major fire breaks out at Manesar factory, no casualty



Gurugram: A major fire broke out in a waste management factory at Sector-4 in Manesar on Thursday.

However, no casualty was reported.

Sukhbir Singh, Fire Station Officer, Manesar told IANS that nearly 25 fire tenders from Manesar, Udyog Vihar, Sector-29, Bhim Nagar, DLF, Haldiram, Medanta, Maruti and Sector-37 were rushed to the spot.

The blaze broke out at around 3.45 pm and efforts were still on to douse the flames.

No casualties were reported in the incident so far, Singh said, adding that the fire broke out in the basement area of the three-storey building and no worker was present nearby at the site.

A large number of waste material including thermocol sheets were gutted in the fire. The exact cost of the damage has not been determined yet.

“As the flames spread rapidly from one floor to another within minutes due to air. The cause of the massive blaze could not be ascertained immediately,” the official said.

“The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. We suspect that short-circuit could be a cause of the incident but it will be cleared after a detailed investigation,” he added.

