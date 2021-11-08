Spread the love



















Major Gen Prashant Srivastava new chief of RR’s Victor Force



Srinagar: Major Gen Prashant Srivastava took over as General Officer Commanding of the Rashtriya Rifles’ Counter Insurgency Force Victor, succeeding Major Gen Rashim Bali who moved to Delhi on an important assignment in the Army headquarters, army said on Sunday.

Commissioned into the elite Parachute Battalion of the Special Forces on June 9, 1990 after passing out from the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he has attended all important career courses including Defence Services Staff Courses Wellington (Tamil Nadu), the Higher Command Course, and National Defence College (USA). He has an MSc in Strategic Studies and is a Masters of Philosophy to his credit.

Srivastava has vast operational experience having served in intense counter-insurgency/counter-terrorist environment in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the North East, as well as holding important staff appointments.

He was conferred the Sena Medal in 2011.

