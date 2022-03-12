MAK holds ‘MAK Champions Trophy 2022 –Season 5’ National Level Volley Ball & Throw Ball Tournament

Kuwait: MOGAVEERS ASSOCIATION KUWAIT, Affiliated with the Indian Embassy Kuwait, is the community welfare association of non-resident Mogaveeras, based in Kuwait. For the 5th time, MAK organised a National level Volleyball & Throw Ball Tournament under the title of “MAK Champion Trophy 2022“ recently. The tournament was held at American International School Maidan Hawally, Kuwait.

The tournament coincided with the National day of Kuwait celebration. The weather was pleasant, the participants & the MAK members were all geared up for the tournament.

The day-long tournament commenced at 7:30 am with a grand opening ceremony headed by Mr Suresh Salian. On behalf of the MAK Management Committee Mrs Poonam Mendon, the host for the day welcomed the gathering, which was followed by Kuwait & Indian National Anthem.

The Chief Guest of the day was Dr Madhu Guptha who is a consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist in Farwaniya Hospital, Kuwait, Mrs Sushma Manoj, President of Billava Sangha had also graced the occasion.

Mrs Freeda Mendes, Captain of Kuwait Konkans & Mrs Surekha Bangera, captain of Team Alpha (Throw Ball) were honoured for their excellent contribution towards sports in Kuwait & also for their outstanding support for MAK.

The other guests for the day were Mr Sanath Shetty President of Tulukoota, Kuwait, Mr Yadunath Alva Former President of Buntara Sangha along with his wife Mrs Shalini Yadunath Alva and Former Vice president of Kannada Koota & Tulu Koota, Kuwait Mr Vijaya Kairangal.

The guests conveyed their best wishes and good luck to the participating teams and organizers.

Mr Jaya Kotian, President of MAK in his speech welcomed the gathering and stressed the importance of playing with true sportsman spirit and thanked all the teams for their support as this event is done for MAK welfare projects.

Convenor Mr Ramesh Kidiyoor wished all teams and announced the opening of the Tournament.

The president of MAK Mr Jaya Kotain, Convenor Mr Ramesh Kidiyoor, Ex-President of MAK Mr Rajesh Mendon along with the chief guest inaugurated the Volley Ball & Throw Ball tournament by cutting the ribbon. The Medals & trophies of the tournament were unveiled by sports Secretary Mr Nithin Kumar along with the MAK Management Committee.

The participating Volley Ball Teams are as below:

Eagles B, Bayan Salmiya, MKV Strikers, Almas Volley, Riggae Volley, Salmiya Strikers, KSAC, Volley Lovers, Boubyan Strikers.

The participating Throw Ball Teams are as below:

Team Alfa, Dragon Queens, Kuwait Konkans A, Kuwait Konkans B, Super Smasher, Rising Stars & Power Stars.

The volleyball inaugural first-round match started between Team United Eagles B & Bayan Salmiya & the first round of throw ball inaugural match was between Rising Stars & Dragon Queens. The teams played with full enthusiasm and viewers enjoyed and experienced the spectacular show. As the day progressed matches kept rolling one after another.

The Sponsors of the event were Badar Al Samaa.

The referees for Volley Ball were Mr Alexander Mathew & Mr Abhilash Mathew.

The referees for Throw Ball were Mr Ivan D’Souza & Mrs Seema Miranda.

The scorers for Throw Ball Team were Mrs Kavitha Kidiyoor & Mrs Prathvini Kishore.

The scorers for the Volleyball team were Mr Kishore Kotian, Mr Nithin Suvarna & Mr Sudakar Puthran.

The announcements were done by Mr Girish Mehta & Mr Kishore Kotian.

Sumptuous Breakfast, Lunch & snacks were provided by Shamiyana Caterers.

Beautiful moments of the day were captured by the MAK photographers Mr Bhojaraj Thukaram Kotian & Mr Nishanth Salian.

Design of Brochure & Banner by Mr Sachidanada Suvarna.

Wonderful background music by DJ Purander Manchi.

Sound System was provided by Anand Sounds.

Winners

The Volley Ball ended with a finale of the Final match between MKV Strikers & Boubyan Strikers. After a tough battle between the two strong teams, Team MKV Strikers bagged the Winners Trophy & Boubyan Strikers were declared the First Runner up. The second runners up trophy was won by Bayan Salmiya. MAK Player of the tournament for Volley Ball was secured by Mr Jain of MKV strikers.

On the other hand, the throwball tournament ended with League matches. Team Kuwait Konkans B defeated the opponents and became winners. 1st Runners up was won by Dragon Queens and Alpha stood up as the 2nd Runners. MAK Player of the tournament for throw ball was secured by Ms Lakeisha Mcghee of Kuwait Konkans B.

Prize distribution ceremony:

Mr Raj Bhandhary President of Bharathiya Pravasi Parishad, Karnataka Wing & Mr Michael of Ashiyana restaurant Graced the prize distribution ceremony as a token of respect they were presented with a floral Bouquet.

President Mr Jaya Kotian, Sports Secretary Mr Nithin Suvarna & Convenor Mr Ramesh Kidiyoor along with the guest awarded the trophies and medals to winners, whereas the MAK members gave away the trophies & medals to the runners up team & the individual achievers.

A Raffle Draw was conducted by MAK & the winners are as below:

1st Prize: Mr Rohan Raj

2nd Prize: Mr Sudesh Puthran

3rd Prize: Mrs Nisha Acharya

The 10 consolation prize winners were Dinesh Salian, Nithin Suvarna, Ramesh Kotian, Dinesh G.S, Prashanth Krishna, Vittal Sriyan, Keerthana, Kanishk Kumar, Sanu Kunder & Ramesh.

In her vote of Thanks, Mrs Poonam Mendon thanked each and everyone who was responsible for the success of the tournament, Participants, sponsors, organisers, MAK Volunteers, MAK Management Committee & Executive Committee. Finally, a special thanks was given to the Management & Staff of American International School, Maidan Hawally for the awesome venue.