Make Humanitarianism Your Goal- Ensure Safety & Security of People’- ADGP Alok Kumar

Make Humanitarianism Your Goal- Ensure Safety & Security of People’- Additional Director- General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar tells the police fraternity during a INTERACTION PROGRAMME held at Town Hall, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Following two programmes on Friday 27 May morning, first one being gracing the police parade at Police Grounds, and then attending a programme at st aloysius College, where a son of a late police constable had donated Rs 1 crore towards the the education expenses of policemen children, ADGP Alok Kumar graced INTERACTION PROGRAMME, held at Town Hall, Mangaluru where a large number of police personnel from DK and Udupi districts had attended the programme.

Following the welcome address by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar where he also requested that more staff quarters should be constructed for policemen, as the rented premises in the city are not affordable. Addressing the police personnel ADGO Alok Kumar said, ““It is the uniform which is your religion. Hence, discharge your duties without showing disparity or greed. As envisaged by Basavanna, humanitarianism should be our goal,, and you all policemen should continue in the same unit where you started your duty in the department”.

ADGP further said “I request you all to learn the language and culture of the area where you are working. A proposal in this regard has been submitted to the department, so that policemen are able to communicate with locals without hassle. The State Police will consider creating a facility to train police personnel from North and Kalyana Karnataka regions who are serving in the coastal areas to speak in Tulu, Beary and Konkani. We will have an institutional arrangement for training personnel in speaking the local (dialect) languages. The then Police Commissioner M. Chandra Shekar and Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar has conducted training for police personnel to speak in Tulu, Beary and Konkani. The training was imparted to have better connection with people and also better handle law and order situations and also in crime prevention and detection”.

On various issues related to disparities in salary and allowances in the department, the ADGP said that the matter will be brought to the notice of the DGP. I will speak to the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police (Praveen Sood).The police beat system and public contact programmes, which had come to a halt due to COVID-19, will now resume. The pandemic posed an impediment to the police beat system and also to conduct public contact programmes. As there are fewer COVID-19 cases now, the beat system and contact programmes will resume. “We need to fine tune the beat system and contact programmes and make them more effective,” ADGP said.

“Ensure safety and security of the elderly in your areas, and respond to their problems. Consider all cases related to atrocities against women and children seriously. A majority of the accused in criminal cases are youth in the state, and our department has plans to set up teams of young policemen in each police station limit, and that the first such units will be started in Mangaluru city” added ADGP.

Alok Kumar further said, “The border crime meetings will be regularly held with neighbouring State police units to effectively deal with narcotics and other sensitive inter-State crime. The social media monitoring cell in the city and other police units in the coastal region will be further strengthened with the addition of technological tools. You all should take good care of your health, and the unit heads should ensure that personnel take weekly off and monthly offs. Parades of personnel should be held regularly, he said.

DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Dinesh Kumar were seated on the dais along with ADGP Alok Kumar and Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.