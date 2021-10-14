Spread the love



















Make judicious use of electricity: Raj CM appeals to people



Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed to the people to make limited and judicious use of electricity saying that the power demand has increased due to changes in weather.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Not only the state, but the entire country is currently facing a severe power crisis. Rajasthan is also no exception to this. The demand for electricity has increased due to the change in the weather system. The gap between demand and supply has widened.”

“The state government is in constant touch with the central government to increase the supply of coal so that power generation can run smoothly and people can get uninterrupted power supply. An appeal to all of you is to make limited and judicious use of electricity. The power equipment which are not in use, keep them off, save electricity,” he added.

Gehlot also shared a government ad on his Twitter handle which said that China, UK and European countries, India and the state are simultaneously facing the coal crisis.

Like this: Like Loading...