Make policy efforts to attract EV makers in UP, Yogi asks officials



Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming a hub for electric vehicles (EVs) as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials concerned to make policy efforts to encourage manufacture of the environment-friendly vehicles in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a state government spokesman, the state proposes to set up a ‘centre of excellence’ in the near future for research and development, testing and certification to help electric vehicles industry.

He assured that his government will provide all possible assistance to units manufacturing EVs.

“Proposals have been received from various international automobile companies to set up electric vehicles’ manufacturing units in the state. We will provide all possible help to them to promote industrial investment in the state,” Adityanath added.

He added: “The manner in which the state has given incentives for the proposed bulk drugs/medical devices park should also be taken in relation to electric vehicles.”

The Chief Minister had said that the centre of excellence will be established at the earliest and that as far as possible, assistance from industrial organisations should be taken in this regard. He pointed out that the move will add a new dimension to the national economy.

Adityanath also spoke about giving exemption in road tax and registration fees in order to encourage the use of EVs and make people aware of the matter.

The Chief Minister said that as the electric vehicles sector was budding, it was necessary to liberalise government policies to encourage mega investments in the sector.

“This will give boost to subsidiary units as well. Also, private electric vehicles’ parks should be given benefits under the state’s private industrial park scheme”, he added.

“The number of electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh will increase soon. So, adequate charging stations should be established for public convenience. These stations should also be set up in parking areas. Petrol pumps should also be encouraged to set up such charging stations.”

He also directed officials to keep revenue-sharing model in mind for setting up charging stations for EVs.

Stressing the need for a policy to give capital subsidy to EV industries in place of current SGST reimbursements, the Chief Minister said: “Capital subsidy can be provided to MSME, macro and mega anchor units at different rates. It will also be an incentive for the industries to develop.”

The Chief Minister stressed the need to promote e-rickshaws instead of diesel tempos and auto-rickshaws that caused air and noise pollution in urban areas.

He directed that drivers of diesel auto-rickshaws should be provided loans under various central or state government schemes related to self-employment to buy e-rickshaws.

Adityanath also emphasised the need for making e-rickshaw drivers follow traffic rules, training for drivers and fixing their routes.