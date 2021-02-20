Spread the love



















Make Way for Ducklings! Meet the New Street Vendor in Town Selling Baby Ducks

Mangaluru: Cute and adorable as they were, I decided to name a few of them as Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack and Quack, among the 141 ducklings which were parading the busy National Highway near Nanthoor of Mangaluru. Among the many kinds of street vendors that we have in this city, here’s a new addition- “Baby Duck Seller”. Imagine these tiny ducklings walking quite a few kilometers all the way from Kankanady Junction Railway Station towards the various parts of the City – and they do it pretty much everyday. Since these street vendors have their temporary living shelters set up near Padil, they have to travel to the city to sell their ducklings.



If Mangaluru City had a large population of Chinese or Korean people all these ducklings could have been sold like hot cakes, to prepare ‘Duckling Soup Or Crispy Fried Baby Duck? ‘Priced at Rs 200 for a pair, or five for Rs 450 pet lovers like to buy these cute ducklings, and according to Mahadevan, – the street vendor hailing from Tamil Nadu, he sells close to 80-90 ducklings a day. These ducklings are shipped from Salem, and they arrive to the city by train. When I asked him whether it was hard to control these baby ducks while they are walking on the street, he replied “Not at all. We have the knack how to handle them, and these ducklings simply follow our orders”.

Mahadevan controls the moving of the ducklings with the help of a long stick with a plastic bag tied at the end of it. I was simply amazed to see how these ducklings move accordingly, controlled by their handler using that stick – When he stops, they too also make a quick stop – funny but amazing. The funniest part was when these little ones crossed the busy road, and our local traffic cop came to Mahadevan’s rescue, by stopping the moving vehicles. These tiny ones walk in discipline without running here and there, and therefore the job of Mahadevan has been easy in taking them around the City.

‘SOCIAL DISTANCING’ Totally Flouted by these 141 Ducklings?

The way these ducklings move around in the midst of people and heavy traffic, I even asked Mahadevan if there were any incidents these ducklings being run over by speeding vehicles, and he replied, “Except for couple of minor incidents, where one time three of his ducklings died when they were crushed under a speeding bike near Padua College and the biker took off, other than that the journey of the ducklings through the city streets/highway has been a smooth one’. Other than Mahadevan, there are two more street vendors who also sell these baby ducks, also hailing from Tamil Nadu.



Seeing these cute ones, I thought of buying a couple of these ducklings, but on second thought decided not to, since in the past having experience of our house hens and two of grown ducks being butchered by my four pedigree dogs, who think live chicken and ducks are finger lickin’ good, like we all love KFC? I didn’t want these ducklings getting attacked by these “Man’s Best Friends. If anyone is looking to own these pretty and cute little ducklings, look for these street vendors who are always seen around the City, mainly during the morning time along the KPT road towards Kavoor. And if you do business with Mahadevan, tell him you learned about him in Mangalorean.com!