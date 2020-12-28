Spread the love



















Make youth employers, not employees – Dr A P Achar

Mangaluru: “It is not just activities like campus placements are essential in a university. Besides, universities should create platforms to create startup’s”, said Chief Executive Officer of Atal Incubation Center (AIC) Nitte Incubation Center Dr A P Achar here on December 26.

Speaking at an Orientation program on ‘National Innovation and Startup Policy 2019 for Students and Faculty’, by Nitte (Deemed to be University) Institution Innovation Council (IIC), Dr Achar said that we need to change our mindset when it comes to education. Creating employment is not the need of the hour. We need to make our youth employers.

“British education system has made us think that getting employment is the primary motto. But growth is possible when we create enterprises. By creating start-ups we will be creating employment. So, educational institutions must work on this with full emphasis”, he added.

“National Innovation and Startup Policy 2019’ encourages youth to start more startup’s. It says, along with the teaching-learning process in the universities, there must be encouragement given to students who want to start a venture”, he said.

“Creation of Innovation Fund is mandatory for all the universities in India. Universities must allocate one percent of the total revenue to innovation encouragement programs. And the policy says universities shall also encourage students from other institutes who want to create a startup”, he added.

Support the faculty: Those faculties who publish research papers or conduct research programs on startup’s must be given full credit says the policy. And the policy also says to recruit faculty with industry experience to make students have more usable knowledge, he said.

The central government of India also has many other schemes which encourage youth to start startup’s. This shall be used well by the youth. Awareness must be created using various modern-day platforms, he advised.

Vice-Chancellor, Nitte (DU)Prof Satheesh Kumar Bhandary in his opening remarks, said, “Present-day youth are more enthusiastic about creating startup’s. Hence, they must be encouraged by the educational institutes”.