MAKERS’ FETE by CFAL & ELC to be hosted on 17th December

Mangaluru: After conducting many successful editions, CFAL & ELC’s Makers’ Fete – Mangaluru’s largest science festival is back! For an exciting day of science experiments and demonstrations, CFAL & ELC are inviting curious students/participants to attend their science fete filled with hands-on science booths on Saturday, 17 December 2022 (Saturday). In the space of an hour, students will have the chance to learn about all the different science fields and meet many math and science enthusiasts. A plethora of imaginative and interactive sessions, creative workshops and popular talks to whet the curious young minds are being organised.

The free-for-all event is designed to take the participants through the past, present and future of science and technology; to discover its vital and intriguing intersections with culture, history and society through talks, games, contests, workshops and demonstrations. From Egg Drop, Sudoku, Rubik’s Cube, RC Car Racing, and Science Models to Newspaper Tower competitions, physics and astrophysics demonstrations, biology models and chemistry experiments – a lot of interesting concepts will be on display.

Exciting prizes worth Rupees Two lakhs are up for grabs. Besides, the organizers are running a photography contest wherein people visiting the Fete can click photos at any of their science stalls or the selfie stands put up at the venue, write a caption, post it on Instagram and tag them @elc.india. The best entry would win a One+ phone.

The annual event has over the years gained an overwhelming response from Mangaloreans. The one-of-a-kind science festival has something for everyone as it presents myriad ways one can explore, learn, and engage with science. So, make sure you mark your calendars and visit the CFAL campus on Bejai-Kapikad Road on the said day!

For further information visit www.elcindia.org