Spread the love



















Makers of Ammy Virk-starrer ‘Puaada’ excited about its overseas release



Mumbai: With the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Puaada’ releasing not only in theatres in India, but also in Canada, the US and the UK, the producers of the film are excited as cinegoers are showing interest to watch the film on the big screen.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Rupinder Chahal and produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be released worldwide by Zee Studios on August 12.

Pawan Gill, one of the producers of the film, said, “As a producer, it’s very encouraging to know that the audience is waiting to get back into the cinemas for a good, popcorn entertainment fare. When we learnt about plans of opening advance booking for the film in Canada, the US and the UK, it made us happy, especially after the hard work we put in to release the film and get the audience back into the cinemas.

“So it’s very encouraging to know that the audience is eager to see Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in ‘Puaada’, not just in India, but overseas as well.”

Like this: Like Loading...