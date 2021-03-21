Spread the love



















‘Making Aloysian Leaders’-St Aloysius PU College conducts Workshop for the Student Reps

Mangaluru: ‘Making Aloysian Leaders’, a One-Day Workshop, was organized by St Aloysius PU College for the student representatives of I PUC at Aloysius Institute of Management and IT (AIMIT), Beeri, Mangaluru. The workshop was inaugurated by the Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ. The Principal, in his address, cited the examples of great leaders and said that leaders must lead with example. Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Campus Minister and the coordinator of the workshop welcomed the gathering. Rev. Fr Joy Pradeep Rodrigues, Campus Minister of AIMIT welcomed and introduced students to the AIMIT campus.

Mrs Reena J Monteiro, Head of the Department of English and Mr. Sanjeeth Rodrigues, College Counselor gave a kick-start to the workshop by conducting ice breakers. The first session on ‘Leadership- Ignatian Way’, conducted by Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel was received very enthusiastically by the students. The session highlighted the life of St Ignatius Loyola and his commitment and leadership in building the Society of Jesus.

The second session, ‘Developing self -confidence and self-esteem’ conducted by Fr Ronald Pais, Programme Coordinator, Fathima Retreat House, focused on building self-esteem. The students were also involved in a mime activity with the theme of self-esteem.

The third session was conducted by Fr Felix Victor, Campus Minister, St Aloysius College, Autonomous, on ‘Leadership and handling peer pressure’. The students also performed role plays on various problems faced by teenagers. A session on ‘Aloysian Leadership’ was also engaged by the Vice Principal, Mr Muralikrishna GM and gave students a few practical tips to carry out their roles as leaders at SAPUC.

Ria D’Souza, Izal Lobo and Mohammed Danish moderated the sessions while Gauthami Shetty proposed the Vote of Thanks. Dale Sequeira and Adora Mascarenhas also presented their feedback on the workshop. Around 50 student representatives actively participated in the workshop.