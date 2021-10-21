Spread the love



















Making Campus Greener & Eco-Friendly are B Sc ‘Eco-Warriors’ of ‘Eco-Corner’ of St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: A few days ago while I was walking through the Mother Theresa Peace Park at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru I met a few B Sc students who were painting a ‘Katte’ and who call themselves “Eco-Warriors” belonging to ‘Eco-Corner’, having voluntarily come together to make their College campus greener and more eco-friendly under the guidance of the Centre for Environmental Concern. Under the shades of plenty of trees, there is an open-air theatre in the Main Campus of the College which is named after Mother Teresa. The space, known as ‘katte’ was named after Mother Theresa on September 3rd, 2016 to commemorate the canonization of Blessed Mother Teresa of Kolkata.

Established in 1880, St Aloysius College prides itself in its history of 140 years and has imparted high-quality education to all sections of society regardless of caste, colour or creed. Green campus is a concept initiated by the institution to build sustainable living practices that are environmentally friendly in educational institutions around the world. A sustainable environment on a college campus impacts students’ lives positively on a daily basis as well. Studies have shown that students studying in active green campuses have better knowledge retention capacity, environmental behaviours, community solidarity, etc.

St Aloysius College has its own aesthetic beauty. The college welcomes everyone who enters the portal with its shaded park named “Mother Teresa Peace Park” surrounded by trees that have been developed in the Laboratory of Applied Biology of the College through tissue culture. Besides this, there are colourful landscaped gardens creating many green spots in and around the campus.

St Aloysius College is conscious and committed to the environmental issues with regard to the protection, conservation and sustenance of natural resources. AL-VANA – an Arboretum – with an expanse of about 1.5 acres is maintained as a mini biodiversity spot on the campus with its natural flora and fauna. About 150 plants belonging to 70 different species are maintained in this Arboretum. Among these, three species belong to the RET category. The floristic components with a good canopy and topography are favourable for the enrichment of the species.

Mother Teresa Peace Park has an avenue with over 100 trees created by tissue culture at Dr Kupper’s biotechnology lab in St. Aloysius College. Mother Teresa Peace Park, also known popularly for generations of students as ‘Katte’ is a choice spot for students to do last-minute preparation and revision before rushing to exams, rehearsing carols for Christmas or generally enjoying the cool breeze of the Arabian sea, which is just 2 km away from the college. On July 3, 2018, the College organized an Environmental Awareness programme – VRAKSHANJALI, where the Chief Guest, Nadoja Saalumarada Thimmakka planted saplings in the Park and inaugurated the “Tissue Culture Avenue” lined by test tube trees developed by the doctoral students of the Laboratory of Applied Biology.

The major objectives of this project are: To inventory the floral diversity of St Aloysius College(Autonomous); To educate the stakeholders on the importance of plants and trees by tagging them with QR Code enabled labels, and to launch a Digital Garden to provide at everyone’s fingertips information about each plant and tree in the campus. And here we have these Volunteers of the Eco-Corner who are referred to as Eco-Warriors, who have come together for numerous activities, the most recent of which was the upcycling of used plastic bottles to make decorative chandeliers, in which moss roses and morning glories were planted.

The bottles were cleaned, cut, painted, and hung on poles to form various chandelier-like patterns. Other activities include geo-tagging of the trees on the campus, where the Eco- Warriors went around campus marking the coordinates of trees present on the grounds and created QR codes that lead to a website containing information of the tagged trees; gardening, where the gardens in front of the Admin block were revitalized with new orchids and fresh compost; and painted a newly built katte in the Mother Teresa Peace Park. One of the Eco-Warriors said that more thrilling activities will be coming up from the Eco-Corner and that they are looking forward to more Eco-Warriors joining the team!

Like this: Like Loading...