Making Life A Ride! TEAKLANDRIDERS from Kerala Stop in Kudla on their Way to Leh Ladakh

TEAKLANDRIDERS from Nilambur-Kerala consisting of NINE Riders namely- Devadas (Founder of the Club), Shaanu, Renil Das, Vishnu, Navaneeth, Afsal, Deepak, Farhan and Sameer, on FIVE Motorbikes make a Pit Stop in Mangaluru/Kudla on their Way to Leh Ladakh, a 10,000 Km Motorbike Ride which started on 30 July 2021 and will culminate on 30 August 2021. This is their Season 2 Ride, the first one which they took in 2019.

Mangaluru: The name says all about “TeaklandRiders, “the bike riders from land of teak wood, Nilambur, world famous teak plantation, teak tree and museum. The members call themselves “The Angels with Hybrid Wings”, where three like- minded friends decided to establish this riding team as a riders club, a platform to share their dream rides and find solutions for their rides and grow with them. The Club regularly organizes ride-outs suitable for all types of bikes and speeds. Their ride-outs range from short, local routes, around the country and international travels.

Teaklandriders ride for some reasons, not just to reach their destinations. Their first official ride was to make people aware of cancer and it still continues. They also conduct awareness programs about riding and safety measures. How to ride, the safety accessories etc. Their rides are not just for exploring unexplored destinations but also to learn basic riding skills and pro level. The TeaklandRiders want to establish a brotherhood of other like minded bikers who take an oath to stand with them, to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. They provide an opportunity to give back to communities as well as provide assistance to veterans related injuries via social service.

These Riders believe in defying norms and speeding down roads less traveled. The biking brotherhood are united in pursuit of their passion for leisure riding. Riding their bikes and going on short or long rides has been a ritual that has been broken for these bikers, except when the pandemic struck ;last year and this year. Like it is said, “You can take the man away from the bike, but not the bike away from the man”- and for these young riders,their bikes are their precious thing and they can’t stay away from them for long. Now as the pandemic subdued and lockdown restrictions eased away in many places, the TeaklandRiders are back on the road again, on their 10K journey from Nilambur to Leh Ladakh.

MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty with Rider Devadas-the Founder of TeaklandRiders

TeaklandRiders seems like a new breed of leisure bikers who have redefined the goals of biking. Some feel “empowered”on a bike, while for some of these riders it’s all about “Staying Alive ”! Even the pandemic hasn’t subdued their enthusiasm and spirit. Among the brands of bikes these riders were on, a couple of them were the ubiquitous Royal Enfields, which almost every biker would have owned. Yes, motorcycling has indeed come a long way in India. It all began a decade ago, when international bikers forayed into the Country. This was also the time when home-grown companies reinvented themselves. The Bikes may be different, people riding them may belong to different professions and ranks but the riding gear and discipline for bike club members on road have to be without any divisions. That’s some vroom for thought!

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Devadas, the founder of TeaklandRiders said, “It was a pleasant ride from Nilambur to Mangaluru after we started on 30 July and reached Mangaluru the same. We usually ride about 300 Kms, but from Mangaluru we will be heading straight to Pune,which is a long trip of around 750 kms . If the weather is good we stay in tents, otherwise in a lodge/hotel. Expenses for each one of us could run up to Rs 40,000, which is borne by each of us. Our first Season ride was an incredible ride, with no horrible events”. Narrating about his first trip to Leh Ladhak in 2019, Devadas said, ” That journey was worthwhile. Riding through mountains rising from the earth, I realized how sublime it is to be small. Suddenly our journey along lakes. And I realized how deep the blue truly is”.

“We spend our lives trying to be big. Wanting to be important. And one day we come face to face with the vastness of nature. We stand in awe of the mountains touching the sky. And truly savour the stillness in the silence. One day we realize how small we are–and how wonderful it truly is. This trip made me believe that everything falls into place when you really want it to. Once you embrace the true spirit of the journey, it reveals itself to you. On the bike, moving through the slim, creeping edges, my mind was empty, without thought; my body was just moving through time and space. It was a beautiful experience now that I think back. I am very much confident this trip to Leh Ladakh will be a more pleasant one, with no hassles and problems. Wish us good luck and a safe journey” added Devadas.

