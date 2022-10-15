Maladministration in MUDA, Mangaluru Lokayukta Pays Surprise Visit

Mangaluru: After getting complaints from the public, the Mangaluru Karnataka Lokayukta team paid a surprise visit to the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to check the delay in clearing the applications.

The Lokayukta officers received complaints from the public that the officers of MUDA were delaying in clearing their applications because of the intervention of middlemen.



Based on the complaints, the Lokayukta team led by SP Lakshmi Ganesh paid a surprise visit to MUDA on October 11 to 14, to study the reason for the delay in clearing the applications. While checking, the Lokayukta team found that the officers take a long time to clear the applications. The officers also failed to provide a proper explanation for the delay.

Stern action will be taken against the concerned officers, for negligence and delay in clearing the applications said the SP of Lokayukta.

