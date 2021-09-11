Spread the love



















Mallikarjun Kharge visits hospital, enquires about Oscar’s health

Mangaluru: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday visited a private hospital in the city to enquire about the health of veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes.

Later, speaking to media persons, Kharge said he and Oscar have been sharing a very cordial relationship since the 1980s and added he came down to Mangaluru to meet Oscar and enquire about his health. He said he spoke to Oscar’s wife, family members as well as the doctors treating him.

The Congress leader also recalled how Oscar had helped in the land acquisition process of Konkan Railway by visiting villages and convincing people to let land for the project.

Like this: Like Loading...