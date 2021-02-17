Spread the love



















Malnad Diaries Chapter 8 – The Jawas & Yezdis Touch the Malnad Again

Mangaluru: “When life gets complicated, I ride!” Well, that’s the catch phrase that many swear by – and is not just understood, but felt – by the actual riders who cherish this emotion. Not to be mixed up with those who zip, zap, zoom and land up in some other unwanted position – well they follow something else that is a bit off target, which we fail to understand.

For the Eighth time, Malnad Diaries – the concept of a congregation of riders across Karnataka, who own or ride Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles only, came about as a brainchild of the Bangalore Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club (BJYMC) back in 2014. You can imagine the sighs of relief & thanksgiving, many felt when it was known that YES, a gathering of this sort does exist for these tough, classic and retro motorcycles. Fast forward to 2021 and even the new-age Jawas are welcome to join in. The unexpected pandemic brought a halt to many plans, but the spirits of all shapes and types were itching and raring to hit the road.

And so they did, on the 13th February, 2021 when around 35 riders from Bangalore, Mysore, and Mangaluru met and assembled at different points in their cities and then took to the highways – to converge at a home stay in Coorg. The entire arrangements were taken on by Mahesh Singh, assisted by Swaroop, Brian, Richard and others from the BJYMC.

The rides themselves are an experience to be cherished, hailing and high fives, back slaps, targeting the breakfast points, unplanned pit stops, the public ogling at these gear-fitted riders on their all-metal steeds, roaring majestically at dignified speeds, even the small niggling mechanical problems where everyone wants to pitch in and give their say.

And then when they reach their destination, where some awesome Malnad cuisine is waiting patiently, hot and ready – yes that’s what a ride is all about. However, what sets the Malnad Diaries chapters apart, is the unfailing contribution, the need for all the participants to help give back to those less-privileged. This year, the organisers were made aware of the inhabitants of the Nittur village, surrounded by the Nagarahole Tiger reserve on three sides. 80 % of the population here, of about 400 houses, live below the poverty line. One of their primary needs was for good quality umbrellas, during the heavy monsoons and hence this request was enough to make all the riders and their friends back home start taking up a collection in earnest. ,

While around 75 umbrellas were purchased with the help of the collective funds spear headed by Jose Martin Franklin, it was the manufacturer – SUN Umbrellas, who came to the rescue, when they came to know of the entire plan. And they pitched in with 130 umbrellas of their own, making up for the shortfall. Needless to say, everyone was touched by this gesture.

In the evening after a short meeting, all the participants rode out to the village and helped distribute the much needed umbrellas to the families there. Following this, the riders then got back to their lodgings for a delicious dinner and shared stories. 14th morning and it was time after a final farewell, for everyone to set off back to their respective hometowns.

Yes, a trip worth its weight in gold or memories – the smiles of the grateful families in the village, somehow takes away all the complications we feel at times and gives a new meaning of the need to ride!

Submitted by : Shawn Fernandez-Founder Member, Mangalore Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club