Malpe Beach Witnesses Large Quantity of Noodles-like Material, Scientists Clarify

Udupi: People along the beachfront in the Udupi district were surprised to witness large quantities of weed or noodles-like material being washed ashore for about a week. The material did not cause any harm to human beings or animals on land.

A group of scientists from the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru and the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Mangaluru, along with officials from the Fisheries Department, visited the site near Malpe and inspected the material.

Professor Shivakumar Magada concluded that the material was the shells of dead cellophane tube worms. The shells that lie in the seabed with worms inside might have dislodged due to the recent cyclone Biparjoy and washed ashore. There is no harm from the dead worms or their shells to other living beings on the land.

The material is rich in nutrients and could be converted into manure by burying it in pits on land. As an alternative, they could be pushed back into the sea. They would then become food for marine life. The material will be sent to the National Institute of Oceanography in Goa, the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology in Kochi and the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in Kochi for further study and research.

Udupi Joint Director of Fisheries Vivek said that the shells were seen along the 15 km beachfront in the district for a week. Every day, more material was washed ashore. Fisherfolk and people staying closer to the shore need not worry about the material, as they are like any other marine creatures.

For Detailed information Click Below to Watch Video

Like this: Like Loading...