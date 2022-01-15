Malpe: Locals demand Thorough Inquiry in Death of Vanitha Rodrigues

Udupi: The local residents on January 14 submitted a memorandum to the Malpe Police station demanding a detailed enquiry on the death of Vanitha Rodrigues, a resident of Bailakere.

Vanitha Rodrigues was admitted to a hospital in Mangalore on December 28, when she suddenly fell ill and expired on December 31 without responding to the treatment.

In the memorandum, the locals have stated that Vanitha was facing domestic violence by her family members and some months back she had complained to the local police station about it. There is suspicion that she had died due to a head injury.

In this regard, the Bailakere Yuvaka Mandala filed a complaint with the National Women’s Commission and the commission had directed the SP of Udupi to conduct a detailed enquiry in the case.

Malpe PSI Sakthivelu received the memorandum and assured that the department will investigate the case as soon as possible.

Former TP member Sharath Kumar Bailakere, Thenkanidiyoor Gram Panchayat president Gayathri, vice president Arun Jatthana, Thenkanidiyoor Sanjivini association president Sukanya Shetty and others were present.