Malpe: Tourist Boat Capsizes During Sea Ride, Several Tourists Serious

Malpe: A boat carrying tourists for a recreational ride capsized in the sea near Kodibengre Beach on Monday morning, leaving several tourists ill, including two in critical condition.

Tourists staying at a local resort were taken out to sea for a leisure trip in the boat. There were around 10 tourists onboard, and it has been reported that none of them were wearing life jackets.

While the boat was moving in the water, it suddenly overturned, causing all the tourists to fall into the sea. Several of them were rescued immediately. However, four tourists became seriously ill, out of whom two are undergoing treatment in critical condition at a private hospital.

Malpe police rushed to the spot and are conducting an investigation into the incident.