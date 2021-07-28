Spread the love



















Mamata meets Kejriwal, discusses political issues



New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Wednesday evening and discussed current political issues.

The meeting between Banerjee and Kejriwal was held at the official residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in the national capital.

Abhishek Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadda were also present in the meeting between the two Chief Ministers that lasted for about an hour.

After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted, “Met @MamataOfficial didi today. It was our first meeting since her resounding victory in West Bengal Assembly elections. Conveyed my best wishes and discussed several political issues with her.”

The meeting between the two leaders is being seen as part of the efforts to put forward a united opposition against the BJP ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2024.

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee had met interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and discussed the current political situation in the country as well as the Pegasus controversy.

Former Congress President and Sonia Gandhi’s son, Rahul Gandhi, was also present during the meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath here.

After the meeting, Banerjee said that she was invited for tea by the Congress chief and that Rahul Gandhi was also present there.

“We discussed the current political situation, Pegasus and the Covid condition, besides discussing opposition unity,” Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the meeting, Banerjee had said, “It was a courtesy meeting. I told the Prime Minister about the need for more vaccines and medicines in West Bengal. I also raised the pending issue of change of name of the state, to which the Prime Minister said he will look into the matter.”

On Tuesday, she had also met Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma, among others.

Banerjee is on her first visit to the national capital after her thumping victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls held in March-April this year.

Like this: Like Loading...