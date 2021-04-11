Spread the love



















Mamata ‘politicising’ Cooch Behar poll violence: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “politicising” the poll violence in Cooch Behar during Saturday’s fourth phase of Assembly polls in the state.

The BJP said that Banerjee’s sympathy for the deceased depends on the faith of the person who was killed.

Talking to the media after a roadshow in Santipur on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Banerjee has politicised the poll violence.

“A voter by the name of Anand Burman was killed but Mamata Didi condoled only the deaths of the other four people. Appeasement and vote bank politics even in death shows how much she has lowered the politics in Bengal,” Shah said.

Five people, including Burman were killed during the fourth phase of polling on Saturday morning in two separate incidents of poll-related violence in Cooch Behar. Four persons were killed in firing by the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

Some miscreants had tried to snatch the weapons of the CAPF which forced the security forces to fire. Four people lost their lives in the firing.Terming the incident death was ‘unfortunate’, Shah said that Burman’s killing was not condoled because he was not Banerjee’s “vote bank.”

Banerjee still has time. The fifth person who lost his life, she should condole his death as well,” the Union Minister said.

West Bengal BJP in-charge, Amit Malviya has alleged that Banerjee’s sympathy depends on the faith of the person who was killed.

“It seems no one killed Anand Burman in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi. Mamata Banerjee’s sympathy for the deceased depends on the faith of the person who was killed. Her deafening silence on those who instigated violence and attacked central forces reeks of appeasement and communal overtone,” Malviya said.