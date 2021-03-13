Spread the love



















Mamata to hit campaign trail on wheelchair from Monday



Kolkata: As promised by her for the hospital bed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will kick-start her poll campaign on a wheelchair from Monday.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had returned home from the state-run SSKM Hospital on Friday evening, after receiving treatment for the injuries she sustained while campaigning in her constituency in Nandigram in East Midnapore earlier this week.

She will first visit the Purulia district where the Trinamool chief is scheduled to address two public meetings – one at Baghmundi’s Jhalda area and another at the Balarampur Rathtala ground.

As per her earlier campaign schedule, she will visit two other districts – Bankura and Jhargram. Sources said that the CM will travel to all these districts by helicopter, but she would remain seated on a wheelchair as she still has a leg injury which has not healed totally.

Banerjee had sustained leg injuries during a poll campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday evening. She got admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital that night itself after she was rushed back to Kolkata via a green corridor. She was discharged from the hospital on Friday.