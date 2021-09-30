Spread the love



















Mamata will get top Bengal football teams to Goa soon: Faleiro



Panaji: Football may well be the flavour of the electoral season in Goa, with former CM and new Trinamool Congress inductee Luizinho Faleiro saying that all the top three football teams from West Bengal would be visiting the poll bound Goa soon.

“Goans love fish. Bengalis love fish. Goans love football. Bengalis love football,” Faleiro said at his first press conference in Panaji, soon after he returned from Kolkata after joining the TMC.

“Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) told me. Goans love football. I will get all three teams from WB to Goa to meet Goans,” Faleiro said.

Football is a passion popularly pursued in both states.

Faleiro also said that Mamata Banerjee was a “reliable and formidable alternative” to the BJP.

Asked whether he would contest the upcoming state assembly polls, Faleiro said: “Whether I will contest or not, I will inform at the appropriate time”.

He also said that the party would be building organisational networks in all 40 assembly segments in the state.

Goa is headed to polls in early 2022. This will be the third time that the TMC will be participating in polls in Goa after facing bitter defeats in the 2012 state assembly elections and the 2014 general elections.

Like this: Like Loading...