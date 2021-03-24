Spread the love



















Mamata winning, DMK sweep in TN, Cong to close gap in Kerala, Assam



New Delhi: As the campaign for the Assembly elections in five states/UT reaches a crescendo, Mamata Banerjee is still winning West Bengal, DMK is sweeping Tamil Nadu, Puducherry will see a change of government, while the Congress will close the gap in Assam and Kerala though the BJP and the Left alliance will retain power in those two states, respectively.

As per the Times Now C-Voter Opinion Poll Wave 4 data, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has improved her winning position in the high decibel West Bengal elections where her party is poised to win 160 seats in the 294-member state Assembly.

The Trinamool Congress is projected to win Bengal with a vote share of 42.1 per cent, a marginal swing away of 2.8 per cent. The BJP is winning 112 seats, gaining 109 seats compared to the previous elections, with a vote share of 37.4 per cent.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led combine involving the Congress and others is gaining momentum past the two-third majority mark, and is projected to win 177 out of the 234 seats, while the ruling AIADMK in alliance with the BJP and others will get only 49 seats.

The UPA alliance is gaining 6.6 per cent vote share in Tamil Nadu, while the AIADMK is losing heavily with an erosion of more than 9 per cent vote share.

In Kerala, the fight between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) is becoming more keenly contested. The LDF is still winning Kerala with 77 seats in a House of 140, but its tally is now depleted compared to the previous rounds of the tracker.

The Congress-led UDF is projected to win 62 seats, gaining seats since the last tracker to make it a keenly contested affair.

In Assam, the BJP is set for a second term with the party poised to get 69 seats in a House of 126. The Congress is winning 56 seats, narrowing the gap with the BJP. The Congress is now at 41.1 per cent vote share while the BJP is winning the state with 45 per cent vote share.

In Puducherry, the AINRC-BJP-AIADMK alliance is gaining more momentum, winning big with 21 seats in a House of 30.



