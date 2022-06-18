Mame Khan, Nikhita Gandhi’s musical fusion for ‘Dil Ka Kabootar’



Mumbai: Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan and ace vocalist Nikhita Gandhi have collaborated for folk-pop fusion track ‘Dil Ka Kabootar’.

Mame Khan said: “I strive to preserve folk music and am honoured to be the first Indian folk playback singer to represent our country on a huge platform like Cannes. Roposo Jamroom is a wonderful platform that has brought together so many talented musicians together to give a unique musical experience.”

“I’m super excited for my next song ‘Dil Ka Kabootar’ which draws strongly from folk elements. Thank you to the team for making me a part of this song along with the exceptionally talented Nikhita Gandhi and Shubham-Ana,” added the popular singer known for singing in numerous Hindi films such as ‘Luck By Chance’, ‘I Am’ , ‘No One Killed Jessica’, ‘Mirzya’ and ‘Sonchiriya’.

Talking about the versatility of the song, Nikhita shared: “I am so grateful to be able to sing alongside the legendary folk artiste Mame Khan.”

“‘Dil Ka Kabootar’ is a very eclectic combination of folk and Pop composed beautifully by Shubham-Ana! It’s a song you can have fun with. I am sure that listeners will absolutely love it.”

Written by Shloke Lal and composed by Shubham Shirule and Ana Rehman from Jam8. The pop fusion track is the third song from the music series ‘Roposo Jamroom’ in association with Pritam Chakraborty’s Jam8, Prime Focus and Sony Music India.