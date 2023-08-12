Man absconding for 30 years arrested

Mangaluru : The CCB sleuths arrested a man who was absconding for the last 30 years in connection with a case registered at the Surathkal police station limits.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the arrested accused is Musthafa alias Mohammed Musthafa,63, a resident of Nandikur village in Udupi, and a native of Kulai in Mangaluru.

The Surathkal police had registered a case against him in 1993, in connection with setting fire to a house.

He failed to appear before the court in connection with the hearing and was absconding all these years.

The accused was arrested from Palimaru in the Udupi district, and was handed over to the Surathkal police for further action, said the commissioner.

Like this: Like Loading...