Man Accused in POCSO Act of Sexual Assault & Kidnap of Minor Girl Arrested



Mangaluru: The Panambur police of Mangaluru city have arrested an accused on the charges of sexual assault and kidnap of a minor girl. The accused is Mohammed Safraz alias Chappu, 22, from Bengre.

City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the police were successful in nabbing the accused within a few hours of the case being registered on August 10. A team of Panambur police, led by Inspector Somashekar JC, have also traced the survivor. The complainant maintained that he had lured the survivor and taken her away. A case was registered under IPC Sections 363, 376 and Sections 4, 6 and 12 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has eight cases booked against him, including two cases each at Panambur and Kankanady police stations, three at Mangaluru North police station and a case at Byndoor police station of Udupi district. He has been absconding in cases booked against him at the Kankanady and Byndoor police stations. Further investigation is on.

