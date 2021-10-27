Spread the love



















Man Arrested for Abetting Crime in Law Intern’s Sexual Harassment Case

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Women’s police arrested a man for abetment of crime in the Law Intern’s Sexual Harassment Case here on October 27.

The arrested has been identified as K Ananth Bhat (48) from Bondel.

According to sources, Ananth Bhat was in constant touch and provided all information in the Law Intern’s Sexual Harassment Case and assisted the accused Advocate Rajesh Bhat to abscond.

Ananth Bhat helped Rajesh move around in his Toyota Etios car and also hid Rajesh’s Mobile phone in a remote place so that the police could not trace him. The police have arrested Ananth Bhat for abetment of crime and seized the Toyota Etios car and the mobile phone from his possession.

