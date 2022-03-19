Man Arrested for Behaving in Indecent Manner with Girl Sitting Beside him in KSRTC Bus

Mangaluru: As per police report, a man has been arrested on the accusation of him behaving in an indecent manner with a young girl, sitting next to him in the KSRTC bus. The man arrested is Wajid A Jamakhani, hailing from Haveri,.

As per the complaint filed by the victim of the incident, the young woman has said that while she was travelling on a KSRTC bus from Sullia to Mangaluru on Saturday afternoon, 19 March, the man sitting beside her on the same seat started to behave in an indecent manner with her.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl, Kankanady city police station have arrested the accused.