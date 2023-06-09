Man arrested for Misbehaving with College Student in Kundapur

Kundapur: The Town police have arrested a man for misbehaving with a college student on June 9.

The arrested has been identified as Nazir (35).

According to the police, the college student was on her way to college from the hostel, Nazir followed the girl and began to misbehave with her.

The girl started to scream for help. Locals who noticed it rushed to her help and trashed the man with footwear. He was later handed over to the Kundapur Police.

The Kundapur Town Police have registered the case against the man and further investigation is on.

