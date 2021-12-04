Man arrested for Possession of Country-made Firearms

Mangaluru: The CISF officers arrested a man for possessing illegal arms and ammunition at the Mangaluru International Airport here on December 4.

The arrested has been identified as Reynold D’Souza (24) from Brahmavar, Udupi.

According to the police, on December 4, Reynold had come to the Mangaluru International Airport to pick his relative. Reynold had parked his vehicle in the parking area of the airport. The CISF officials noticed a country-made gun and ammunition in the car parked in the airport parking slot.

Immediately, the CSIF officials took Reynold to their custody and seized the country-made gun and ammunition from his possession. Reynold was handed over to the Bajpe police for further investigations.

During investigations, Reynold revealed that he was preparing to go for hunting.