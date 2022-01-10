Man arrested for raping minor stepdaughter



Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter repeatedly in the past two years.

The accused was sent to jail on Sunday. The medico-legal examination confirmed that the minor girl was raped.

The girl was allegedly only ten years old when she was raped for the first time in the absence of her mother.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC along with the POCSO Act.

The girl’s mother told the police that she had married the accused nearly four years ago. She used to leave her children, a 7-year-old son and her daughter, at home while going to work. She was told by her landlord that her husband was sexually assaulting her daughter.

She said her daughter confirmed this when she spoke to her. The girl said that she was threatened by the man who had allegedly raped her on several occasions.

The police spokesman said, “The complaint was lodged by the woman against her husband. We acted swiftly and started an investigation. The accused was arrested and sent to jail while the girl was sent for medical examination. A few neighbours and the landlord are witnesses in the case and their statements will be recorded.”