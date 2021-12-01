Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughter

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a Zomato delivery man sexually assaulted his daughter and has also beaten up his mother under the Mangaluru East police station limits here on December 1.

According to the primary reports, the accused, who is also a rowdy sheeter works as a delivery boy for Zomato. It is revealed that the accused sexually assaulted his daughter and also assaulted his mother.

A case has been registered in Kadri Police station, and investigation is on.