Man Arrested for Sexually Harassing Stepdaughter in Kundapur

Kundapur: The Kundapur Police on July 12 arrested a man for sexually harassing his stepdaughter for the past few months.

The arrested person is identified as Sohel, a resident of Byndoor.

According to the Police, a woman with two daughters divorced her first husband and married Sohel. Both were staying with the children in Kundapur. It is alleged that Sohel was sexually harassing his stepdaughter.

The victim filed a complaint at the Kudnapur police station. The police after investigation, arrested the accused and registered a POCSO case against him.

Accused Sohel was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

