Man Arrested For Shooting Pet Dog at Kemmannu

Udupi: The Malpe Police arrested a 50-year-old man after he killed a Pet dog with an airgun under Malpe Police Station limits on February 12.

The arrested has been identified as Bran D’Souza (50), a resident of Nidamballi.

According to Malpe Police Gundappa Poojary, a resident of Padu Tonse near Kemmannu had gone to the milk dairy to bring milk on February 12 morning. His pet dog also followed him. While he and his dog were walking near Nidamballi Bran D’Souza killed the dog with his air Gun. Gundappa Poojary filed a complaint at the Malpe Police station.

Based on the complaint the Malpe police arrested Bran D’Souza and investigation is on.