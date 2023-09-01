Man arrested for threatening burqa-clad girl, friend for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in B’luru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested a man, who issued life threat to a burqa-clad girl and her friend for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan.

The accused was identified as Nayaz Khan, an auto driver. The police and fact check wings managed to track the accused in Konanakunte locality of Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

Police said that there were no cases against Nayaz Khan and he was very active on social media. He had told police that he got angry seeing the video and reacted to it on the spur of the moment. Talaghattapura police have registered a case in this connection and are investigating.

The Bengaluru Police were urged to take action against the accused who allegedly threatened a burqa-clad girl and a skull cap-wearing boy for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ recently.

After a video went viral showing the burqa-clad girl and the skull cap-wearing youth chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’, the accused threatened them on social media saying they would be “cut into pieces” if they dared to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in that attire.

In the video, the accused youth could be heard telling them to first take off the burqa and the skull cap, and then say whatever they want.

A social media user going by the name ‘The Right Wing Guy’ later posted the threatening video tagging the Bengaluru Police and sought action.

The post read: “A Muslim guy from Bengaluru, Karnataka, is openly threatening to cut the girl into pieces for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ wearing burqa and hijab. Will the ambassadors of hijab stand for this girl for her right to wear burqa and chant whatever she feels like?”

In the first video, the burqa-clad girl and the boy wearing a skull cap, who also had a cross around his neck, could be heard saying, “Arre dil dimaag mein ek hi naam, Jai Sri Ram, Jai Sri Ram.”

“Why are you bringing Islam in between (referring to their attire)? If you are seen by devout Muslims, you will be cut into half,” the accused youth said in his post.

