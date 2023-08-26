Man Arrested for Trying to Kidnap a Person & Robbing Him Using Toy Pistol

Mangaluru: According to Pandeshwar police, they have arrested one of the duo who had tried to kidnap and rob a person known to them using a toy pistol. It is learnt that Naufal and Pucha had jointly tried to abduct Mujib Sayyed, residing on Sturrock road, Attavar, Mangaluru, who is known to them by brandishing a toy pistol, and demanded Rs 5 lakhs and a car from Mujib. The incident had taken place on 12 May 2023, and police obtained custody of the accused on 24 August 2023.

When Mujib refused their demand, they kidnapped him and robbed his car bearing the registration number KA 19 M 4730, a Vivo brand mobile phone, and also Rs 18,000 in cash and an OPPO brand mobile phone belonging to Mujib’s daughter. The abductors then took Mujib to areas such as S L Mathias Road, Falnir, Pumpwell, Kankanady, Ujjodi, Jeppinamogaru, and other locations in the City, and after taking him to a deserted place demanded Rs 5 lakhs and a car from Mujib.

Later they brought Mujib back to Mak Apartments on Sturrock Road where he summoned Mujib’s wife and children near the car and forced them to sit inside the car. During which, Mujib pretended that he was making his wife and children sit inside the car when he got down from the car before getting his daughter out from the back seat of the car swiftly. While Mujib’s family members refused to sit inside the car, Naufal and Pucha fled with the car, after which Mujib filed a complaint with the Mangaluru South police station.

Later, the Mangaluru south police recovered the car near the New Chitra Talkies, Car Street in the City, after which the car was returned to Mujib as per Court orders. Naufal (31), a resident of Bajal, Mangaluru was remanded to judicial custody under the Mangaluru rural police station limits. Mangaluru south police station inspector Lokesh A C obtained his custody on August 24, 2023, for interrogation. Two mobile phone handsets, a car key and a toy pistol which he said had been kept at his residence were recovered on 25 August 2023

Meanwhile, Mohammed Nishak alias Pucha, a resident of Padil, Naguri has gone in hiding since then. was involved in the case has gone absconding. The police have registered a case under the number 61/2033 and under IPC Sections 392, 363 and 34. The operation was undertaken by Mangaluru south police station inspector Lokesh A C, police sub-inspector Manohar Prasad P, Anant Murdeshwar,, along with Mangaluru south crime investigation department team. Further investigation is on.

