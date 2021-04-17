Spread the love



















Man Arrested for Verbally Abusing Traffic Cop for Stopping Him for Traffic Violation

Mangaluru: The incident took place near Collector’s Gate, Balmatta Road in front of the G8 lounge on Saturday, 17 April morning, when a motorist was stopped by the Traffic Police from East Station police on duty for jumping the traffic signal. After being stopped the person verbally abused the traffic cop right in the middle of the road, and hence he was arrested. The arrested person is identified as Jagan (23) from Yekkur in the outskirts of the City.

This was informed by the police commissioner while interacting with the media during a programme at the Urwa Police station. The arrested person will be produced before the court.