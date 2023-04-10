Man arrested for yelling religious slurs outside mosque in Canada

Canadian police have arrested a 28 year-old man in a hate-motivated incident at a mosque in Ontario, and charged him for yelling threats and religious slurs at the worshippers.

Sharan Karunakaran drove directly at one of the worshippers, and yelled threats and religious slurs.

He then drove dangerously in the parking lot before leaving the property, witnesses told police.

The York Regional Police said they responded to a call for a disturbance at a mosque on Denison Street, Markham, on April 6.

The suspect was identified and a warrant for his arrest was issued while efforts were made to locate him.

Shortly after midnight, on April 7, members of York Regional Police arrested the suspect in Toronto with assistance from the Intelligence Unit and Hate Crime Unit.

Karunakaran was held for a bail hearing, and his next scheduled appearance is at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in the Town of Newmarket on April 11.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng slammed the incident, saying hate crime had no place in Canadian society.

“Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham. This violence and Islamophobia has no place in our communities or in Canada,” she said in a tweet.

“We will continue to take action so that everyone feels safe in this country and remain committed to combating this despicable behaviour.”

