Man Arrested Under POCSO Act Commits Suicide by Jumping from 6th Floor of Court Building

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a Man arrested Under POCSO Act committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the court building here on August 31.

The deceased has been identified as Raviraj (32), from Kinya, Talapady.

According to sources, on August 30, Raviraj was arrested for alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl near a college in Thokkottu. On August 31 after the accused was produced before the court by the Ullal police, the police asked Raviraj to sit down for a while. While Raviraj was seated, his advocate came and spoke to him. All of a sudden Raviraj ran away and jumped from the 6th floor of the court premises and died on the spot.

Police commissioner Shashi Kumar visited the spot.

